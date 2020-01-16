The Palestinian government sees zero possibility for resumption of talks with Israel as long as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has told reporters in New York.

“For the last years, while Netanyahu was a prime minister, he was successful in destroying all prospects for the renewing of negotiations between Israel and Palestine. He killed all prospects for that,” the minister said.

“So, as long as Netanyahu is in power, as long as Netanyahu is the prime minister, we don’t expect to see any resumption of negotiations between Israel and Palestine.”

“If elections [in Israel] produce the same results and will bring Netanyahu back to power, then of course, the idea of resumption of negotiations with Israel is almost zero,” he added.

Source: TASS

Advertisements