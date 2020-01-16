The Palestinian government sees zero possibility for resumption of talks with Israel as long as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has told reporters in New York.
“For the last years, while Netanyahu was a prime minister, he was successful in destroying all prospects for the renewing of negotiations between Israel and Palestine. He killed all prospects for that,” the minister said.
“So, as long as Netanyahu is in power, as long as Netanyahu is the prime minister, we don’t expect to see any resumption of negotiations between Israel and Palestine.”
“If elections [in Israel] produce the same results and will bring Netanyahu back to power, then of course, the idea of resumption of negotiations with Israel is almost zero,” he added.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.