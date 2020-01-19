BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) new offensive in the Aleppo Governorate is quickly approaching, as their troops make their final preparations for the operation.

According to a military source in Aleppo, the Syrian Army has been moving their heavy weapons to the front-lines near the western axis of the city, where they have been deadlocked with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their Turkish-backed allies for years.

The source said troops from the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division have moved several tanks and BMPs to the front-lines, while Republican Guard units crowd the area around the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter.

He would add that the Syrian Army’s new offensive could being in the next few days if the weather is clear, as they have already made their final preparations for the operation.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army is heavily shelling several areas along the Aleppo front-lines in preparation for this large-scale assault.

The jihadist rebels are also aware of this offensive and making their own preparations, with reports of HTS bringing reinforcements from the Idlib front to help defend their territories.

With the ongoing clashes in Idlib and new battle looming in Aleppo, 2020 is turning into another violent year in the Syrian Conflict.

Advertisements