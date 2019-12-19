BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – Zero hour is quickly approaching for the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the southern countryside of Idlib, as they prepare to launch their long-awaited second phase of their Idlib offensive.

Citing a Syrian Army source, Al-Watan said that the military’s offensive in southern Idlib could be launched at any moment in the coming days, which coincides with the recent reports of reinforcements arriving at this front.

The report said the Syrian Arab Army’s artillery teams and their Russian counterparts have already launched a powerful attack on the jihadist positions in southern Idlib, with most of their strikes concentrating on the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man axis.

“The army is preparing the fire for the major battle in Idlib, which seems to have approached its zero hour after they mobilized equipment for it a few days ago,” Al-Watan said, adding that “this battle will be decisive for the liberation of Idlib and its countryside from the terrorist organization Jabhat Al-Nusra and its allies.”

The Russian and Syrian air forces have already resumed their airstrikes over the Idlib and Hama governorates this morning. According to a field report from the area, the Russian and Syrian air forces have unleashed over 15 airstrikes in southern Idlib and northwestern Hama this morning.

With the increased airstrikes and fresh reinforcements, the Syrian Army will likely launch this offensive in the coming days, with a strong possibility of the operation taking place shortly after the Christmas holiday.

