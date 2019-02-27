Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif returned to work in Tehran on Wednesday after the country’s president Hassan Rouhani rejected his offer to resign.

Footage shows Zarif meeting Rouhani ahead of the talks with visiting an Armenian delegation led by the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Zarif announced his departure in a statement on Instagram on Monday, apologising for his “shortcomings” and “inability to continue serving.”

In an official statement published by Iranian media on Wednesday, Rouhani answered: “I believe accepting your resignation would be against the benefit of the country, so I reject it.”

