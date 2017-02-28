Pro-Turkey rebels have recently seized control of several towns in northern Aleppo Governorate, and used the area to attack Kurdish headquarters in Afrin District, ARA News recorded a local source as explaining.

The YPG bombed rebel strongholds in the towns of Kafr Khashir and Keljabrin, using heavy artillery and mortar shells, resulting in dozens of casualties to the militant forces, YPG sources told ARA News.

“Subsequent to the YPG-led offensive, clashes erupted between the Turkey-backed Euphrates Shield rebels and the Kurdish forces near Azaz city,” media activist Iyad al-Shami told ARA News.

“The rebels were able to prevent the YPG’s advance towards Azaz after receiving military reinforcements from Marea city, also in northern Aleppo,” al-Shami reported.

Top US Air Force general fears conflict over Syrian airspace
Paul Antonopoulos
Deputy-Editor at Al-Masdar News, Lecturer at Charles Sturt University and Researcher at Western Sydney University. MA in International Relations. You can follow on Twitter: oulosP

11 Comments on "YPG and Turkish-led forces clash in Aleppo countryside"

Stern Daler
The Turkish FSA mercenaries seem to clash with everyone except IS.
First with the SAA now with the SDF.

p.s. Go to Ankara ask the Sultan for a pay rise and hazard pay first. It is risky to pick fights with the forces that were able to beat the IS fighters who have been toying with You whelps.

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
And they should really consider getting propeller aircraft on 2nd hand market and build a cheap improvised air-force. There are even DIY planes that could be considered, i.e a Rutan Long-EZ with some Mazda-Wankel 300HP engine and 4-6, maybe 8 Kornet ATGMs fitted or even 2 KPVs or 4 Douchkas could be very interesting for air support. The laser-guide Kornet-EM can send a [email protected] and an anti-tank load @8km, more than enough to be out of range from manpads or AA guns. Actually, most of 70's-80's western choppers were armed by nothing else than the much less performing TOW…
Oğuz
Oğuz
The Turkish FSA mercenaries seem to clash with everyone except IS.
Quote

Stern, I don't think you believe that.

Stern Daler
Yes Kardeş, the regular Turkish soldiers did the fight with IS!
When the SFA mercenaries ran away. Blink.

Oğuz
Oğuz
Kardeş, you are partially right. FSA has some courage problems..

Stern Daler
Kardeş, they also lack the right equipment. IMHO.

p.s. Some nations do not have such traditions.

Stern Daler
I don't – I was mocking that the SFA clashed with all other factions in the area after only a couple of days.

And I do not like Erdogan and his policy. Many years ago Atatürk and his reforms were one of my exams.

p.s. And I do not know why some guys vote You and our French frère down so often. There is nothing wrong with another opinion as long as is based on facts and their interpretation and not on myths.

RomeSPQR
RomeSPQR
Actually, I find the french guy smart but I dont appreciate when he keeps on defending Israel at all costs 😉

Stern Daler
You got a point there. But others are attacking Israel at all cost. Neither position is IMHO right. I accept both unless they post pure nonsense and hate.

Assad must stay
Assad must stay
Turkish FSA is exactely like ISIS : no brain, nothing inside :mrgreen:
So, their lost is nothing, but a big step for the humanity 🙂

kansashowdy100 .
Turkey with the help of ISIS is carrying out Kurdish genocide. They do not belong in NATO.

