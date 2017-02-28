Pro-Turkey rebels have recently seized control of several towns in northern Aleppo Governorate, and used the area to attack Kurdish headquarters in Afrin District, ARA News recorded a local source as explaining.
The YPG bombed rebel strongholds in the towns of Kafr Khashir and Keljabrin, using heavy artillery and mortar shells, resulting in dozens of casualties to the militant forces, YPG sources told ARA News.
“Subsequent to the YPG-led offensive, clashes erupted between the Turkey-backed Euphrates Shield rebels and the Kurdish forces near Azaz city,” media activist Iyad al-Shami told ARA News.
“The rebels were able to prevent the YPG’s advance towards Azaz after receiving military reinforcements from Marea city, also in northern Aleppo,” al-Shami reported.
11 Comments on "YPG and Turkish-led forces clash in Aleppo countryside"
The Turkish FSA mercenaries seem to clash with everyone except IS.
First with the SAA now with the SDF.
p.s. Go to Ankara ask the Sultan for a pay rise and hazard pay first. It is risky to pick fights with the forces that were able to beat the IS fighters who have been toying with You whelps.
Stern, I don’t think you believe that.
Yes Kardeş, the regular Turkish soldiers did the fight with IS!
When the SFA mercenaries ran away. Blink.
Kardeş, you are partially right. FSA has some courage problems..
Kardeş, they also lack the right equipment. IMHO.
p.s. Some nations do not have such traditions.
I don’t – I was mocking that the SFA clashed with all other factions in the area after only a couple of days.
And I do not like Erdogan and his policy. Many years ago Atatürk and his reforms were one of my exams.
p.s. And I do not know why some guys vote You and our French frère down so often. There is nothing wrong with another opinion as long as is based on facts and their interpretation and not on myths.
Actually, I find the french guy smart but I dont appreciate when he keeps on defending Israel at all costs 😉
You got a point there. But others are attacking Israel at all cost. Neither position is IMHO right. I accept both unless they post pure nonsense and hate.
Turkish FSA is exactely like ISIS : no brain, nothing inside
So, their lost is nothing, but a big step for the humanity 🙂
Turkey with the help of ISIS is carrying out Kurdish genocide. They do not belong in NATO.