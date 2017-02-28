Pro-Turkey rebels have recently seized control of several towns in northern Aleppo Governorate, and used the area to attack Kurdish headquarters in Afrin District, ARA News recorded a local source as explaining.

The YPG bombed rebel strongholds in the towns of Kafr Khashir and Keljabrin, using heavy artillery and mortar shells, resulting in dozens of casualties to the militant forces, YPG sources told ARA News.

“Subsequent to the YPG-led offensive, clashes erupted between the Turkey-backed Euphrates Shield rebels and the Kurdish forces near Azaz city,” media activist Iyad al-Shami told ARA News.

“The rebels were able to prevent the YPG’s advance towards Azaz after receiving military reinforcements from Marea city, also in northern Aleppo,” al-Shami reported.

