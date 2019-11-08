BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – A spy from the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) carried out a surprise attack against a group of sleeping Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters in the Afrin countryside this week, opposition activists reported from northern Aleppo.
According to the reports, the YPG portrayed himself as a rebel fighter and was encamped with the FSA in the Marimin area of Afrin when he opened fire on the militants, killing all three while they were sleeping.
Following the attack, the spy was reported to have escaped to the YPG-held areas in northern Aleppo before he could be captured by the Free Syrian Army and their allied militants.
Graphic photos showing the aftermath of the attack were later released on pro-opposition pages; they showed the three fighters that were killed by the YPG spy.
