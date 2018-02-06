BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:05 P.M.) – The Spokesperson for the People’s Protection Units (YPG), Sipan Hamo, stated on Tuesday that the Syrian government has allowed the Kurdish-led reinforcements through their lines recently.
Hamo continued that the Syrian government is providing both food and medical supplies to the Afrin region of Aleppo, adding that he hopes the latter will join the battle militarily.
The Syrian government recently allowed a large convoy of YPG reinforcements from the town of Manbij to the Afrin region, which requires access from the roads controlled by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
Damascus has repeatedly called on the Turkish regime to immediately remove their forces from Syria and respect the country’s sovereignty.
