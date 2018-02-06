Rate Article (5 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:05 P.M.) – The Spokesperson for the People’s Protection Units (YPG), Sipan Hamo, stated on Tuesday that the Syrian government has allowed the Kurdish-led reinforcements through their lines recently.

Hamo continued that the Syrian government is providing both food and medical supplies to the Afrin region of Aleppo, adding that he hopes the latter will join the battle militarily.

The Syrian government recently allowed a large convoy of YPG reinforcements from the town of Manbij to the Afrin region, which requires access from the roads controlled by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Damascus has repeatedly called on the Turkish regime to immediately remove their forces from Syria and respect the country’s sovereignty.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

4 Comments on "YPG spokesperson confirms reinforcements traveled through government lines to Afrin"

Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Rate Article :
     

The Syrian government will wait till the Kurds recognize that a Federation gives certain rights to the central government. So far the Kurds have declined. Thus they can get only limited help. Such as the use of the Federal road system.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
06/02/2018 18:29
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
Well, another thing might be that SAA may not be able to directly engage Turkish army and Russia is likely to stay neutral due to serious food and pipeline businesses with Turkey while US may do nothing due to Turkey being NATO… Erdolf is playing both sides… And will end paying this : nobody is fooled by his little shenanigans : he’s also backing Uyghurs against China, Hamas against Israel, his MIT has also done terrorist actions assassinating Kurd refugees in the EU, he made himself enemies with all pro-democracy in Turkey, he backed ISIS then turned against them too,… Read more »
Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
06/02/2018 19:38
Bleipriester
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Bleipriester

“Well, another thing might be that SAA may not be able to directly engage”

So? Why?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
06/02/2018 21:55
TruthSeeker
Member
Newbie
TruthSeeker

The more the Turkish army kills the fewer left for the SAA to deal with.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
06/02/2018 22:39