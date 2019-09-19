The rebels from the Ansal Allah movement (Houthis), who seized power in northern Yemen, threatened on Wednesday to attack the largest UAE cities, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, after a massive drone strike oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.
“We are announcing for the first time that there are dozens of sites in our list of targets in the United Arab Emirates, including in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which could be attacked at any suitable time,” Houthi forces spokesman Gen. Yahya Saria said in a statement broadcast by Al Jazeera channel.
Last Saturday, Saudi Arabia was forced to shut down two Saudi Aramco oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack claimed by the Houthis. The incident led to a cut in oil production totalling 5.7 million barrels per day — about half of Saudi Arabia’s daily oil output.
Although the responsibility was claimed by the Houthis, the United States has put the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted the accusations, but Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the attack was “nothing but a warning” against those who started the war in Yemen.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.