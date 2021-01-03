BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The leader of the Ansarallah Movement, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, condemned on Sunday, agreements establishing relations between Arab countries and Israel, as he called for the removal of American bases from the region.

Al-Houthi said, in a speech on the occasion of the first anniversary of the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, that “the movement of the normalization train publicly exposed the relationship of some regimes with the Israeli enemy to enable it to lead the region by being an agent of America.”

Al-Houthi called for cooperation to expel the American bases from the region, saying: “We are concerned with strengthening the state of cooperation and brotherhood with the people of the nation to defeat the Israeli enemy and the American military bases from the region.”

He continued, “In the face of normalization, some tried to shirk responsibility and create confusion by shifting the compass of hostility into the Islamic nation,” considering that “all attempts to turn the compass of hostility into the Islamic community by directing it to Iran and the countries of the axis of resistance are to keep the nation away from confronting its true enemies.”

He stated that “the first speakers of the Iranian threat were the Americans and the Zionists, before this talk was constantly repeated by the Saudis and Emiratis,” as he accused the United States and Israel of “igniting the fires of sectarian strife among the nation to move the takfiris inside it.”

The leader of the Ansarallah Movement renewed his accusations that the United States is supervising the operations of the Arab coalition in Yemen, saying, “Saudi Arabia and those with it in the aggression against Yemen are fighting this aggression under American supervision and in cooperation with the enemy entity, and we consider it part of the American-Zionist attack on the nation.”

Al-Houthi then shifted his attention to the Palestinian cause, which he said is dear to the people of Yemen. “The Palestinian issue will remain the basis for us, regardless of the neglect of it by the others who have been exposed.”

The leader of Ansarallah Movement praised the Islamic revolution in Iran, describing it as “an experiment that showed the fruit of sacrifice, and the result was the liberation of Iran from American hegemony and the Shah’s regime,” stressing that “Syria, Iraq and Bahrain provide examples of the fruits of steadfastness and readiness for sacrifice and martyrdom.”