BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Ansrallah Movement leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, affirmed his steadfast stance in supporting the Palestinian people and the group’s permanent readiness for all options against Israel.

According to the official media wing of the Ansrallah forces, Al-Houthi said that “the Israeli contribution to the battle against the Yemeni people is prominent, clear and declared.”

He said in a speech on the occasion of “Quds Day” that “it is in the interest of Israel that the forces of aggression strike us in Yemen.”

Houthi stressed the steadfast and principled position and the religious and moral commitment in supporting the Palestinian people in facing the Israeli forces, as he claims they pose a danger to the entire nation.

Houthi also stressed the adherence to the nation’s right to its aid Palestine in its fight against israel.

He added to the “constant readiness of all options and a high ceiling in facing the Israeli forces in any future events.”

The Ansarallah forces have often expressed their support to the Palestinian cause, while also negotiating on behalf of groups like Hamas to exchange prisoners with Saudi Arabia to free its members.

