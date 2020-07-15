BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement announced on Wednesday that it will unveil a new domestically-manufactured ballistic missile after it hit targets inside neighboring Saudi Arabia.
The announcement, which was made by the Ansarallah-affiliated Brigadier General ‘Abdullah bin Amer, said that last week’s missile attack struck a number of sites deep inside of Saudi territory.
Among the targets for the Ansarallah missiles was the King Khaled Airport, which is located in the city of Khamis Mushayt.
Furthermore, Ansarallah missiles and drones also struck important oil facilities and military sites inside the bordering provinces of Jizan, Najran, and Asir.
Unlike previous operations that involved the use of only one ballistic missile, the recent strike was conducted using a combination of missiles and drones, bin Amer said.
He also explained that the latest attack came in response to the Saudi Arabia’s ongoing strikes on Yemen, which have become more prevalent over the last few weeks.
“The enemy has tightened its blockade of Yemen and thus the armed forces have a duty to break the siege through military operations,” bin Amer added.
