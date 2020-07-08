BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement said on Tuesday that all of their targets are military or of a military nature, calling on the citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia to stay away from these sites.
A spokesman for the forces said in a televised speech: “Saudi civilians or residents must stay away from the palaces of the wrongdoers, as they have become targets.”
The spokesman, General Yahya Sare’a said: “the Yemeni drones, as well as the missiles, are heading towards their targets according to a pre-determined path, and civilians are only harmed by aggressive missiles that fall on them,” explaining that “the aerial bombardment of warplanes trying to drop the drones leads to injuries among the citizens.”
He continued: “We succeeded, with God’s help, in implementing specific operations, which were concentrated strikes on sensitive targets within our target bank, and no force on the face of the earth will be able to stop our legitimate military operations.”
Sare’a wrote a letter to what he called “the forces of aggression”, in which he said: “Your economic war will have grave consequences and its fire may extend to your doorstep soon.”
