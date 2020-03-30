Yemeni Armed Forces say they have targeted strategic and sensitive sites in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh and elsewhere in the kingdom by a squadron of domestically-manufactured combat drones and ballistic missiles.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Sunday afternoon that Sammad-3 (Invincible-3) unmanned aerial vehicles and Zulfiqar short-range ballistic missiles struck designated targets in Riyadh last night with great precision.

He noted that Yemeni army forces and allied fighters from Popular Committees launched a barrage of Badr short-range ballistic missiles in addition to a squadron of Qasef-2k (Striker-2k) combat drones to pound economic and military sites in Saudi Arabia’s southern border regions of Jizan, Najran and Asir.

Saree reiterated that Yemeni soldiers and Popular Committees fighter will continue its “painful strikes” deep inside the kingdom as long as the Riyadh regime presses ahead with its deadly aggression and all-out blockade.

The top Yemeni military official concluded that more details about the Sunday’s retaliatory military operation will be publicized in the next few days.

Earlier in the day, local Yemeni source, requesting not to be named, told Press TV that the Yemeni forces had fired ballistic missiles at targets in Riyadh.

Saudi-owned and Dubai-based Al Arabia television news network reported that at least two missiles had been “intercepted” above Riyadh, while another one was “destroyed” over the southern border city of Jizan.

The report came as a spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense said two people were wounded in the strikes. The contradictory accounts have not been explained yet by Saudi authorities.

At least one ballistic missile and a rocket have been intercepted in the sky above the Saudi capital Riyadh and the southern city of Jazan, Saudi state media report.

Back in August, the Yemeni army and allied fighters from Popular Committees for the first time used a squadron of Sammad-3 combat drones to strike an “important military target” in the Saudi capital.

Brigadier General Saree said at the time that the drones struck the designated target with great precision, reiterating that the strikes were in response to the continued Saudi crimes and aggression against Yemen, and its blockade of the war-wracked Arab country.

The development came only a day after the Yemeni army forces and their allies launched a barrage of Badr-1 short-range ballistic missiles at strategic sites inside Jizan Regional Airport, also known as King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport.

Credit: Press TV

