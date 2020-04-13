BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – A spokesman for the Ansarallah Movement (var. Houthis) said that his group rejected the Saudi-led Arab Coalition’s announcement that it was committed to a ceasefire for the next few weeks.
According to a tweet published by Mohammad ‘Abdel-Salam, a spokesman for the group, his organization accused the Saudi-led Arab Coalition of new attacks by air and ground, “despite the announcement of a two-week ceasefire to support the efforts to combat the coronavirus.”
‘Abdel-Salam continued via Twitter: “An air and ground escalation by the aggression alliance with the continuation of the blockade and the declared ceasefire is just fraudulent and misinformation for the world. Not to be content with a meager statement in keeping with the alliance.”
The Saudi-led Coalition announced a two-week-long ceasefire in Yemen last week amid increased clashes inside the Al-Jawf, Sa’ada, Al-Bayda, and Marib governorates.
According to the Yemeni news agency Saba, which broadcasts from Riyadh, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry loyal to President ‘Abd Rubbah Mansour Hadi welcomed the statement of the United Nations Security Council, which supported the announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Prior to the ceasefire announcement, the Ansarallah forces were on the move in the Marib Governorate, as their troops reached the outskirts of the administrative capital.
