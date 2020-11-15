BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Ansarallah Movement appointed a new ambassador to Damascus, succeeding the previous envoy Nayef Al-Qanis, who was appointed in 2016.

The Saba News Agency said that Abdullah Ali Sabri “took the constitutional oath today, Sunday, before the head of the Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, Mahdi Al-Mashat, as ambassador of the Sana’a government to Syria, through video communication technology.”

They added: “After the oath was taken, President Al-Mashat spoke to Ambassador Sabri, conveying his greetings to the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the Syrian government, and his wishes for the Syrian people further progress, prosperity and stability.”

Abdullah Al-Sabri is the head of the Yemeni Media Union (a media group affiliated with the Houthis in Sana’a) and he is also a leader in the “Union of Yemeni Popular Forces.”