BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The spokesperson for Sana’a-based Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier-General Yahya Sare’a, announced the full capture of the strategic Nihm District in the eastern part of the Sana’a Governorate.

“All of the Nihm District, east of the capital, Sana’a, has been liberated and we have reached the western part of Marib,” the Yemeni military spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“The Bunyan Al-Marsous operation has liberated 2,500 kilometers of territory and thousands of enemy forces were killed, injured and captured,” he said.

He referred to “defeating two brigades from the third enemy military zone stationed in the Sarwah district of Marib and 3 brigades from the sixth district stationed in al-Jawf.”

He added that “the forces allowed hundreds of the enemy to flee in implementation of the directions of the command and to preserve the blood of those who decided to leave the battle.”

