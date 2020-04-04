BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – A Yemeni military convoy came under attack on Saturday when a roadside bomb was detonated inside the city of Aden in southern Yemen.
According to local media reports, an explosive device exploded on the road linking the two districts of Mansoura and Briqa, while the military convoy was traveling towards the headquarters of the coalition command in western Aden.
At least two coalition vehicles were destroyed as a result of this attack inside Aden city on Saturday.
No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack.
Some reports stated that the targeted forces were Saudi, while there were no reports of deaths or injuries due to the explosion.
The situation in Aden has remained tense since the middle of last year, when the conflict erupted in southern Yemen between the government forces and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council.
