BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Saba News Agency quoted the Acting Governor of Hodeidah in the Ansarallah Movement, Muhammad Qahim, as saying that the Saudi-backed government forces targeted the gate of the Al-Mansour wedding hall during a ceremony, killing five people and wounding five others.

They pointed out that “the dead and wounded were citizens waiting in front of the hall gate for their families to leave the wedding.”

Qahim condemned what he described as a “horrific crime”, stressing that “targeting the hall is a war crime inconsistent with all international and humanitarian norms and laws, and a blatant violation of the Stockholm Agreement on Hodeidah.”

The Yemeni government has yet to respond to the accusations from the Ansarallah Movement about bombing the wedding hall in the Hodeidah Governorate.

The Hodeidah Governorate is partially under the control of the Yemeni government forces and the Ansarallah Movement, with the latter holding the administrative capital.

Earlier this week, a powerful missile attack was carried out on the Aden International Airport in southern Yemen, resulting in the death of several people.

The Yemeni government and Saudi-led Coalition accused the Ansarallah Movement of carrying out this attack, which seemed to target political figures loyal to the regime.