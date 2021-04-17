BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 A.M.) – The website of the Yemeni Ministry of Defense said on Saturday that “the National Army forces launched an attack on the Houthi station sites at the Maqabneh front, west of Taiz, during which they managed to liberate Tibbah al-Sheki and the village of Zubaida.”

According to their report, “the confrontations resulted in the killing and wounding of 35 among the Houthis,” referring to the destruction of an “armored BMP belonging to the Houthis.”

The new progress of the Yemeni army comes the day after it announced control of the Al-Sawda hills in the Al-Qahhafa area in the Maqabneh district, west of Taiz, following a widespread attack on the Houthis that left many of the group’s members dead and wounded.

Since the beginning of last March, the governorate of Taiz has witnessed battles between the Houthis and the Yemeni army, following the recent launch of a large military operation against the group’s sites in the districts of Maqabneh, Jabal Habashi and al-Ma’afir, west of Taiz, during which they declared control of the mountains of al-Zuhaib, Ghabbari, Leqah, al-Darb, the strategic airport, the areas of al-Kadha and al-Tatar and the villages of Al-Ghaleel, Al-Suhayha, Darkhaf, Al-Ansab, Al-Manbiha, Al-Madhafah, Al-Manzafah, Al-Rahba, and others in the western countryside of Taiz.

