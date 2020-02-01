In this photo taken Monday, Aug. 3, 2015, fighters against Shiite rebels known as Houthis gather at the road leading to Al-Anad base near Aden in the southern province of Lahej, Yemen. The capture of the Al-Anad base was a significant victory for the forces allied to Yemen's exiled President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in their battle to reverse the gains of Houthis. (AP Photo/Wael Qubady)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – The Yemeni government forces launched a large-scale counter-offensive in northern Yemen this morning after suffering battlefield setbacks over the last week.

Ansarallah forces capture 800 square km of territory in northern Yemen

The government forces reportedly began their offensive on Saturday by storming several areas under the control of the Ansarallah forces along the Sanaa-Marib provincial border.

According to preliminary reports from this front, the Yemeni government forces were able to reclaim several points inside the strategic Nihm District of Sanaa, forcing the Ansarallah troops to fall back towards the center of this strategic area.

The Yemeni government forces reported that they restored several areas inside the Nihm District, along with the Mazjar District in the Marib Governorate.

They are now trying to take hold of the entire Nihm District in a bid to reclaim all of the territories they lost to the Ansarallah forces over the last week.

Last weekend, the Ansarallah forces scored a major victory in northern Yemen, when their troops captured the Nihm District and most of the Marib Governorate’s western countryside.

This advance by the Ansarallah forces put their troops within 30km of the provincial capital Marib. As a result of this advance, the Yemeni government forces regrouped to launch today’s large-scale offensive.

Karen Bartlett
Lord protect Ansarallah! I would support the gov't of Yemen if it were legitimate, but it's a Saudi puppet gov't.

2020-02-01 16:50
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Ansarallah is illegitimate and is an Iranian puppet trying to Lebanonise Yemen despite only 15% of Yemeni are Shia… And these critters started this war!

2020-02-01 20:14
Gilbert le Grand
Je souhaite que les Yéménites, qu'ils soient chiites ou sunnites, mettent de côté leurs différences religieuses. Ne ruinez pas votre nation en croyant en deux Allah différents. Soyez fier d'être yéménite, d'abord et avant tout.

2020-02-01 16:54
Daeshbags-Sux
Surtout qu'Allah n'existe pas! Vivement que l'athéisme soit majoritaire au moyen orient et qu'on y envoie tous ces tocards se faire foutre avec leur religion ultra-violente de merde

2020-02-01 20:17
Daeshbags-Sux
ROFL : the offensive is on for 3-4 days and Houthis are getting serious losses in manpower and land. Yemeni Army is only 50km from Sana'a. If some ceasefire ain't promoted by the UN again, the regular army will soon free its capital city from the Iranian puppets!
Down with the sectarian morons, no matter if they're Qaedans, Muslim-Brotherhood or other Sunni jihadis, or if they're Shia jihadis!
All are retards!

2020-02-01 20:21