BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – The Yemeni government forces launched a large-scale counter-offensive in northern Yemen this morning after suffering battlefield setbacks over the last week.
The government forces reportedly began their offensive on Saturday by storming several areas under the control of the Ansarallah forces along the Sanaa-Marib provincial border.
According to preliminary reports from this front, the Yemeni government forces were able to reclaim several points inside the strategic Nihm District of Sanaa, forcing the Ansarallah troops to fall back towards the center of this strategic area.
The Yemeni government forces reported that they restored several areas inside the Nihm District, along with the Mazjar District in the Marib Governorate.
They are now trying to take hold of the entire Nihm District in a bid to reclaim all of the territories they lost to the Ansarallah forces over the last week.
Last weekend, the Ansarallah forces scored a major victory in northern Yemen, when their troops captured the Nihm District and most of the Marib Governorate’s western countryside.
This advance by the Ansarallah forces put their troops within 30km of the provincial capital Marib. As a result of this advance, the Yemeni government forces regrouped to launch today’s large-scale offensive.
