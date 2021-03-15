vote Rate Article

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The Yemeni government forces launched a powerful counter-offensive in western Marib on Sunday in a bid to retake the areas they lost to the Ansarallah (var. Houthi) forces over the last few weeks.

According to the Aden-based Yemeni Ministry of Defense, who was quoted by the September 26th website, ” the army forces launched an attack on Houthi positions on the Al-Mashjah front in the Sarwah District, west of Marib, during which they were able to liberate strategic sites.”

They said that “the attack resulted in the killing and wounding of 45 Houthi fighters, and the recovery of quantities of weapons.”

In a related context, the Yemeni Defense Ministry stated that

“The army shot down an explosive-laden drone for the Houthis while it was flying in the sky of the Al-Jadaan front, northwest of Marib,” noting that “after examining its wreckage, it became clear that it was Iranian-made.”

This latest report from the Yemeni pro-government forces comes just days after the Houthi forces attempted to advance towards the strategic Marib Dam and the northwestern part of the administrative capital.

The Marib Governorate of Yemen has witnessed increased violence over the last three months, following the resumption of the Houthi offensive to seize the administrative capital and its corresponding oil sites.

The Marib Governorate is one of the last major strongholds for the Yemeni government in the northern part of the country.

