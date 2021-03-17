BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Yemeni government forces managed to score a new advance in the eastern countryside of the Taiz Governorate on Tuesday, following heavy clashes with the Ansarallah (var. Houthi) Movement in western Yemen.

According to local reports from the Taiz Governorate, the Yemeni government forces captured the village of Al-Ahtoub and nearby Sarihim Mountain after launching a swift counter-offensive against the forces of the Ansarallah Movement.

Furthermore, at the Maqbanah District of the Taiz Governorate, heavy clashes between the two opposing parties continued, with neither side managing to gain the upper hand in the battle.

The Taiz Governorate has recently witnessed an influx in violence, following back-and-forth attacks launched by both the Yemeni government forces and Ansarallah Movement.

No further details have been released from the Taiz Governorate.

Meanwhile, in the Marib Governorate of northern Yemen, the front-lines have yet to change in the strategic Sirwah District, despite repeated attempts by the Ansarallah Movement to inch closer to the administrative capital and its corresponding areas.

The Saudi-led Arab Coalition has played a major role in this battle, as they have launched several airstrikes over the Ansarallah positions to forestall the latter’s attempted advance on the administrative capital and its strategic oil fields.

