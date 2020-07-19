BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – On Saturday, the Southern Transitional Council announced its intention to implement the Declaration of Self-Administration in the Hadramaut Governorate of eastern Yemen, threatening a new escalation between the Council and the Yemeni government, at a time when the two parties are holding consultations in Saudi Arabia to implement the Riyadh Agreement.

In a speech addressed during a demonstration called by the Council in the city of Mukalla, the center of Hadramout governorate, the president of the National Assembly and the head of the self-administration of the Transitional Council, Ahmed Saeed bin Brik, said the council’s website published its text: “This event that Hadramout is a complement to the capital, Aden, in achieving self-management on the ground.”

He said: “The coming days will see our efforts exerted to implement them, whether in the absence of the government, or in the presence of the next government, to find a decent life.”

Bin Brik continued: “This event came to confirm that the sons of Hadhramaut are at the heart of one man, at a time when the people of the south are celebrating in the capital Aden, Socotra, Lahj and Al-Dhalea, and soon in Al-Mahrah, followed by Shabwa and then Abyan, to complete the circles of the governorates of the south in the absorption of self-management and the implementation of its provisions.”

He added: “We in Aden, Socotra and Al-Dhalea are following the implementation of self-management in the governorates on the ground and we are seeking to overcome that stalemate that corruption governments have circulated, which prevented the delivery of electricity, water and equipment maintenance, and thus deprived us of our most basic rights.”

“The Hadramaut Governorate cannot be deprived of electricity and water and it produces approximately $120 million a month,” he said, adding that “self-management came to invest those resources that the Yemeni government disburses and sends in the provinces to corruption and corrupt,” he said.

As for the salaries of the forces affiliated with the Transitional Council, the head of the Self-Administration stated that “it will be disbursed thanks to the brothers in the Arab coalition, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who have shown great understanding and sympathy in this regard.”

