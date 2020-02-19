BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Yemeni Defense Minister, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Ali al-Maqdashi, survived an assassination attempt today after a mine exploded in the Marib Governorate, in northern Yemen.
According to reports, a landmine exploded at an army gathering during Minister of Defense’s visit to military sites at the Al-Mashjeh front in the Sirwah District, west of Marib.
According to the source, a mine explosion and resulted in the death and injury of a number of members of the guard team.
The Yemeni Defense Minister was said to have narrowly survived the assassination attempt.
On Wednesday, the commander of the third military zone in the Yemeni army, Major General Muhammad al-Hubaishi, said that “the forces have taken control of strategic locations in the Sirwah front, west of Marib.”
He added that “controlling these sites affects the enemy and its supply lines,” stressing that the army will continue to make progress in Sirwah.
