BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Yemeni Army, affiliated with the government of President ‘Abd Rubbah Mansour Hadi, launched a massive attack across the Al-Bayda Governorate in southern Yemen on Monday.

According to reports, the Yemeni Army began the offensive by storming the Ansarallah defenses at the Bayhan axis; this would result in a series of heavy clashes.

The clashes would then spread across all fronts at the al-Malajem and Na’tah districts in northwestern and northeastern Al-Bayda.

Based on the preliminary reports from the Al-Bayda Governorate, the Yemeni Army was able to capture several sites from the Ansarallah forces, including a number of hilltops and mountains.

The Yemeni Army is now working to cutoff the main supply to the Ansarallah forces in the Al-Bayda Governorate.

 

Garnet Troy Rossi
Houthi forces, we THE WORLD, are with YOU.

2020-04-06 14:42