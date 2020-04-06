BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Yemeni Army, affiliated with the government of President ‘Abd Rubbah Mansour Hadi, launched a massive attack across the Al-Bayda Governorate in southern Yemen on Monday.

According to reports, the Yemeni Army began the offensive by storming the Ansarallah defenses at the Bayhan axis; this would result in a series of heavy clashes.

The clashes would then spread across all fronts at the al-Malajem and Na’tah districts in northwestern and northeastern Al-Bayda.

Based on the preliminary reports from the Al-Bayda Governorate, the Yemeni Army was able to capture several sites from the Ansarallah forces, including a number of hilltops and mountains.

The Yemeni Army is now working to cutoff the main supply to the Ansarallah forces in the Al-Bayda Governorate.

