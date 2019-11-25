BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Yemeni Army launched a large-scale offensive in the Sa’ada Governorate on Monday in a bid to regain the initiative in this area along the Saudi-Yemeni border.
According to a statement from the Yemeni Army commander General Yasser Al-Harathi, his forces managed to “penetrate the ranks of the Houthis in the areas between the districts of Baqim and Safra and hit their fortifications, and destroyed their military vehicles.”
The Yemeni Army commander also stated that their forces were able to score some advances at this axis after an intense battle.
Since the United Nations declared a truce on December 18, 2018, in Hodeidah, the Yemeni government and Ansarallah forces have exchanged accusations of bombing and attacking each other’s positions, especially in the city’s contact areas and suburbs.
