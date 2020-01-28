BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The pro-government Yemeni Army forces launched a big offensive this week to retake several sites in the Taiz Governorate of southwestern Yemen.

According to reports from Taiz Governorate, the Yemeni Army captured several sites from the Ansarallah forces, including the hilltop of Tal Al-Khalwah.

The reports said the Yemeni Army managed to seize points from the Ansarallah forces after an intense fight on Monday and Tuesday.

They would add that their troops managed to kill several members of the Ansarallah forces during this large-scale operations.

