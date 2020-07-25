BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Yemeni Army, loyal to the government, scored a big advance in the Al-Bayda Governorate on Friday after clashing with the Ansarallah forces at the Qaniyah front.

According to pro-government reports, the Yemeni Army captured several areas inside the Qaniyah District, including a number of points that were heavily protected by the Ansarallah forces.

Pro-government media claimed that several members of the Ansarallah forces were killed and wounded as a result of this battle.

However, the Ansarallah forces have contrasted these claims, stating that they repelled the Yemeni Army’s attempts to advance in the Al-Bayda Governorate of central Yemen.

The Al-Bayda Governorate has witnessed some of the heaviest clashes inside Yemen since the start of the year, as the Ansarallah forces have repeatedly attempted to seize the entire Bayda-Marib axis.

