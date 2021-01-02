BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Yemeni government announced the reopening of Aden International Airport, starting tomorrow, Sunday, which is days after an attack on the Yemeni government reached its runway, killing and wounding 135 people.

The Saba News Agency, which broadcasts from Riyadh, stated that “Minister of Transport, Abd al-Salam Hamid, during his inspection of the rehabilitation process of Aden Airport and the removal of the damage caused to it by the treacherous terrorist attack that took place last Wednesday, with the return of air navigation and the operation of flights, starting tomorrow, Sunday”.

The Yemeni Minister of Transport said: “We are facing a great challenge that must be united and work in a team spirit for the return of the airport’s operation after the treacherous terrorist attack on the airport, which will not deter us from working and activating and maintaining state institutions despite difficulties and obstacles.”

He praised “the efforts made by the Aviation Authority and the airport administration, as well as the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in equipping the airport and repairing the damage it suffered as a result of the attacks that targeted the airport in record time.”

The Yemeni government accused the Ansarallah Movement (Houthis) of targeting the airport at its temporary capital, Aden, with 4 ballistic missiles.

On Thursday, the Yemeni Minister of Health, Qassem Buhaibeh, announced that the death toll from the attack had risen to 25 dead and 110 wounded, including international aid workers and media workers.