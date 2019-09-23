yellow vests protest

Violent clashes erupted between anti-riot police and protestors in Paris after yellow vests demonstrators and anti-capitalist activists joined a climate change march.

Yellow vests (gilets jaunes); an anti-government movement took the streets in an attempt to revive their movement as climate change activists were marching on.

Black Bloc activists were also present with their black clothes, some with their faces covered in black masks.

The protestors set fire to bins and smashed the front windows of several shops.

Up to 7500 police officers were deployed to the streets of Paris to disperse the protestors who took advantage of the authorized climate demonstration and a separate trade union protest taking place elsewhere in the city.

Police used tear gas, shields and truncheons as they pushed back the protest. Police said at least 163 people had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon, and nearly 400 received €135 fines for demonstrating in a banned area.

Organized by NGOs and Greenpeace, “March for Climate” protestors were called to leave as “conditions for a non-violent march are not met.”

The Champs-Élysées, popular with tourists and Parisians alike, has been a focal point for the gilets jaunes since the movement against President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed economic reforms began. The protests, now in their 45th week, have proven an enduring challenge to Macron’s presidency.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Russia deploys S-400 systems to Arctic region

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Discuss

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Yellow Vests ran for the 2019 European Elections. They ended with… 0.57% of votes, sending zero MP to Brussels and not even reaching the 5% threshold to have your electoral campaign repaid by the state. These protests are not in their 45th week : there were barely none since May elections. If the movement may have gained some sympathy at the start, as doing protests and strikes and even clashing a little the CRS or Gendarmes Mobiles (riot police) is a national sport in France, they went way too far by devastating the centres of several cities and lost any… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-23 16:57