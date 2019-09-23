Violent clashes erupted between anti-riot police and protestors in Paris after yellow vests demonstrators and anti-capitalist activists joined a climate change march.
Yellow vests (gilets jaunes); an anti-government movement took the streets in an attempt to revive their movement as climate change activists were marching on.
Black Bloc activists were also present with their black clothes, some with their faces covered in black masks.
The protestors set fire to bins and smashed the front windows of several shops.
Up to 7500 police officers were deployed to the streets of Paris to disperse the protestors who took advantage of the authorized climate demonstration and a separate trade union protest taking place elsewhere in the city.
Police used tear gas, shields and truncheons as they pushed back the protest. Police said at least 163 people had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon, and nearly 400 received €135 fines for demonstrating in a banned area.
Organized by NGOs and Greenpeace, “March for Climate” protestors were called to leave as “conditions for a non-violent march are not met.”
The Champs-Élysées, popular with tourists and Parisians alike, has been a focal point for the gilets jaunes since the movement against President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed economic reforms began. The protests, now in their 45th week, have proven an enduring challenge to Macron’s presidency.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.