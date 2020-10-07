BEIRUT,LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The former secretary of the Saudi National Security Council, criticized the Palestinian leadership in a recent interview with Al-Arabiya TV on Monday, stating that “the talk of the Palestinian leaders was painful and its level was low.”
He also rejected what he described as “the daring of the Palestinian leadership against the Gulf states,” considering their actions as ‘unacceptable’ after they criticized Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for reaching a normalization agreement with Israel.
The former Saudi intelligence chief considered that “the Palestinian issue is a national issue and a just cause, but its leaders are failing.” He explained that “the Palestinian leaders always bet on the losing side, and this has a price.”
Bandar bin Sultan stressed that Egypt has tried since the era of former President Hosni Mubarak to reconcile the Palestinian leadership, specifically Hamas and Fatah.
In regards to the Yasser Arafat era, the Saudi prince said that the former President of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) wanted to reach an agreement at Camp David, but was forced to abandon this plan after a threat from an Arab leader.
The Saudi prince stated that former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat told him that “he would have agreed to Camp David had it not been for Hafez al-Assad’s threat to him.”
Assad, who was President of Syria from 1971-2000, had criticized and suspended ties with Egypt after former President Anwar Al-Sadat reached a peace agreement with Israel at Camp David in 1978.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.