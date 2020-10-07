BEIRUT,LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The former secretary of the Saudi National Security Council, criticized the Palestinian leadership in a recent interview with Al-Arabiya TV on Monday, stating that “the talk of the Palestinian leaders was painful and its level was low.”

He also rejected what he described as “the daring of the Palestinian leadership against the Gulf states,” considering their actions as ‘unacceptable’ after they criticized Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for reaching a normalization agreement with Israel.

The former Saudi intelligence chief considered that “the Palestinian issue is a national issue and a just cause, but its leaders are failing.” He explained that “the Palestinian leaders always bet on the losing side, and this has a price.”

Bandar bin Sultan stressed that Egypt has tried since the era of former President Hosni Mubarak to reconcile the Palestinian leadership, specifically Hamas and Fatah.

In regards to the Yasser Arafat era, the Saudi prince said that the former President of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) wanted to reach an agreement at Camp David, but was forced to abandon this plan after a threat from an Arab leader.

The Saudi prince stated that former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat told him that “he would have agreed to Camp David had it not been for Hafez al-Assad’s threat to him.”

Assad, who was President of Syria from 1971-2000, had criticized and suspended ties with Egypt after former President Anwar Al-Sadat reached a peace agreement with Israel at Camp David in 1978.

 

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-10-07 14:02

What is funny is that the only reason that prevented Hafez from signing a peace teaty with Israel in 1994 was that he feared to be assassinated by the Ba’ath Party’s old guard.

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-10-07 14:04
Reply to  Daeshbags Sux

BTW, Bandar-Bush is one of the worst roaches of the Bani-Saud! Main responsible for the Saud backing of terrorists into Syria, mainly Jaysh al-Islam. he’s the one who paid for the 15,000 TOW ATGMs!

Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-10-07 14:09
Reply to  Daeshbags Sux

Israelis should has finished off PLO in 1994 instead of proposing a peace treaty, when Hafez booted them from Lebanon, Arafat was made PNG in Syria at the same time. IDK what happened between Hafez and Arafat, any way, Arafat was an a$$hole

