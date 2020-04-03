A woman who is infected with coronavirus was detained in Concepcion on Wednesday, after having escaped from the Las Higueras Hospital in Talcahuano.

Footage shows security officers chasing the woman in a market, before detaining her.

It is reported that she left the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 and without being discharged.

The market where the arrest took place and its surrounding premises had to consequently be shut down for sanitisation.

There are over 3,000 reported cases of coronavirus in Chile, and 16 deaths.

Credit: Ruptly

