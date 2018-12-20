BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Syrian government and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have begun high-level meetings over the ongoing Turkish threat in the northern part of the country.

According to a source in the capital city, a delegation from the Syrian Democratic Forces traveled to Damascus to meet with the Syrian government about the Turkish military’s upcoming operation east of the Euphrates.

The SDF delegation reportedly arrived at the Mezzeh Airport via helicopter on Thursday.

The source said that the two sides agreed that the Turkish invasion of northern Syria is a direct threat to Syria’s sovereignty, but no deals have been made.

He would add that they are still in talks about jointly controlling the crossings along the Turkish border.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

2018-12-21 01:45