La investigación de la Organización para la Prohibición de las Armas Químicas (OPAQ) del presunto ataque químico en la ciudad siria de Douma el 7 de abril de 2018 se llevó a cabo utilizando métodos inaceptables destinados a ajustar las conclusiones predeterminadas en el informe, un panel independiente especial publicó un declaración después de su reunión con un miembro del equipo de investigación de la OPAQ.
Los hallazgos de los expertos fueron publicados por WikiLeaks el miércoles.
“En base a la extensa presentación del denunciante, incluidos los correos electrónicos internos, los intercambios de texto y los borradores de informes, somos unánimes al expresar nuestra alarma por las prácticas inaceptables en la investigación del presunto ataque químico en Douma”, señalaron los expertos.
“El testimonio nos convenció de que la información clave sobre análisis químicos, consultas de toxicología, estudios de balística y testimonios de testigos fue suprimida, aparentemente para favorecer una conclusión predeterminada”.
Además, los expertos se enteraron de “esfuerzos inquietantes para excluir a algunos inspectores de la investigación mientras frustran sus intentos de plantear inquietudes legítimas, resaltar prácticas irregulares o incluso expresar sus diferentes observaciones y evaluaciones
