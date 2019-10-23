The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) investigation of the alleged chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma on April 7, 2018 was carried out using unacceptable methods aimed at fitting the predetermined conclusions into the report, a special independent panel released a statement following its meeting with an OPCW investigation team member.
The experts’ findings were published by WikiLeaks on Wednesday.
“Based on the whistleblower’s extensive presentation, including internal emails, text exchanges and suppressed draft reports, we are unanimous in expressing our alarm over unacceptable practices in the investigation of the alleged chemical attack in Douma,” the experts pointed out.
“We became convinced by the testimony that key information about chemical analyses, toxicology consultations, ballistics studies, and witness testimonies was suppressed, ostensibly to favor a preordained conclusion.”
Moreover, the experts learnt of “disquieting efforts to exclude some inspectors from the investigation whilst thwarting their attempts to raise legitimate concerns, highlight irregular practices or even to express their differing observations and assessments
