BEIRUT, LEBANON 1:15 P.M.) – The wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Anna Hakobyan, announced that she will enter a military training course and proceed to “protect the borders of the homeland” in Karabakh.

“A battalion consisting of 13 women, including myself, will start military training tomorrow,” Hakobian said on her Facebook account.

She also confirmed that she would go to Karabakh within a few days, stressing the need “not to give up our homeland and our dignity to the enemy.”

It is noteworthy to mention that the United States announced on Sunday that a ceasefire agreement was reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The scheduled ceasefire was to begin at 8 A.M. (local time) on Monday morning, but new clashes broke out on the same day.

The latest truce is the third since the start of military operations in the Karabakh region, and it came after the two sides reached a similar agreement in Moscow on October 10 during a tripartite meeting at the level of foreign ministers with the participation of Russia.