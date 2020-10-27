BEIRUT, LEBANON 1:15 P.M.) – The wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Anna Hakobyan, announced that she will enter a military training course and proceed to “protect the borders of the homeland” in Karabakh.
“A battalion consisting of 13 women, including myself, will start military training tomorrow,” Hakobian said on her Facebook account.
She also confirmed that she would go to Karabakh within a few days, stressing the need “not to give up our homeland and our dignity to the enemy.”
It is noteworthy to mention that the United States announced on Sunday that a ceasefire agreement was reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The scheduled ceasefire was to begin at 8 A.M. (local time) on Monday morning, but new clashes broke out on the same day.
The latest truce is the third since the start of military operations in the Karabakh region, and it came after the two sides reached a similar agreement in Moscow on October 10 during a tripartite meeting at the level of foreign ministers with the participation of Russia.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.