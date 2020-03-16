BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – During the week and a half standoff between the Syrian and Turkish armed forces in northwestern Syria, the Russian Air Force did not use its Su-35 jet to intercept any warplanes.

The reason for the Russian jet’s absence was explained by a military expert from the Avia.Pro aviation publication on Monday.

According to the military expert, the Russian Armed Forces had no reason to deploy the Su-35 during standoff with the Turkish Army, as the latter’s air force rarely crossed into Syria territory and when they did, they did not go deep enough.

“The main reason why Russia did not direct its Su-35 fighters to intercept Turkish combat aircraft was that the latter did not go deep into Syrian airspace, striking either from Turkish territory or invading Syrian airspace in total only for a few seconds,” Avia.Pro reported.

The military expert said: “There were airspace violations by Turkish F-16s, but the fighters only went a few kilometers deep, after which they launched missiles and left. During this time, Russian fighters could not even take off, not to mention the fact that an invasion of Turkish airspace could be very fraught. Russian fighter jets rose to guard the Syrian borders, however, only to protect the Russian military.

However, in regards to the Turkish drones, the military expert said the Syrian and Russian air defenses managed to shoot down at least 40 of these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

“Moreover, the information provided by Ankara about the incredibly huge losses in the ranks of the SAA turned out to be fake, while Turkey itself lost about 200 of its troops killed and wounded in Syria, which indicates that Syria withstood the onslaught of one of the largest NATO members,” they added.

Advertisements