BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – During the week and a half standoff between the Syrian and Turkish armed forces in northwestern Syria, the Russian Air Force did not use its Su-35 jet to intercept any warplanes.

The reason for the Russian jet’s absence was explained by a military expert from the Avia.Pro aviation publication on Monday.

According to the military expert, the Russian Armed Forces had no reason to deploy the Su-35 during standoff with the Turkish Army, as the latter’s air force rarely crossed into Syria territory and when they did, they did not go deep enough.

“The main reason why Russia did not direct its Su-35 fighters to intercept Turkish combat aircraft was that the latter did not go deep into Syrian airspace, striking either from Turkish territory or invading Syrian airspace in total only for a few seconds,” Avia.Pro reported.

The military expert said: “There were airspace violations by Turkish F-16s, but the fighters only went a few kilometers deep, after which they launched missiles and left. During this time, Russian fighters could not even take off, not to mention the fact that an invasion of Turkish airspace could be very fraught. Russian fighter jets rose to guard the Syrian borders, however, only to protect the Russian military.

However, in regards to the Turkish drones, the military expert said the Syrian and Russian air defenses managed to shoot down at least 40 of these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

“Moreover, the information provided by Ankara about the incredibly huge losses in the ranks of the SAA turned out to be fake, while Turkey itself lost about 200 of its troops killed and wounded in Syria, which indicates that Syria withstood the onslaught of one of the largest NATO members,” they added.

ALSO READ  Fist fight breaks out at Turkish Parliament over Idlib operation: video

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    2
    Shares

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

4
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
FrankScroogeDaeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Even if they launch from abroad, as they are doing hostile acts, they become legitimate targets even under NATO charter. Art.51 of UN Charter is more than clear too.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-16 13:36
Frank
Guest
Frank
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

You just want an excuse for nato to invade Syria. Russia is not falling for the Israeli style punch you and run away crying to teachers for help trick. Child like minds can only think like emotional children

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-16 16:57
Scrooge
Guest
Scrooge
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Maybe there was really not enough time to intercept the Turkish fighter planes by the Su-35, and maybe the Russians really did not want to violate Turkish airspace. But that doesn’t explain why the Russians didn’t use their S-400 systems. Erdogan would never have risked losing his F-16s. So there are only two explanations for the Russian behaviour:
1. The Russians unofficially opened Idlib to the Turkish Air Force, as they had done in Afrin.
2. The S-400 systems are not capable of effectively engaging an F-16.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-16 15:17
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Ray Douglas
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

That seems a lame excuse. The Turks were not too backward to shoot down a Russian plane inside Syria and then have the pilot murdered.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-16 17:55