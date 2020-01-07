BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani was named the new commander of the elite Quds Force, marking a new era for this Iranian special forces division.
Like his predecessor Major-General Qassem Soleimani, Ghaani was involved in several conflicts in the Middle East over the years, including both the Iraq War (2003-2010) and Syrian War (2011-Present).
According to the Fars News Agency, Ghaani was considered the second in command after Soleimani in the Quds Force and a close confidant of the late general, with the two becoming friends in 1983.
Ghaani has a long history in the IRGC, as he has held roles as high as the chief-of-staff position for the Revolutionary Guard’s intelligence division.
In the past, Ghaani has displayed a similar attitude towards the Palestinian cause, echoing his predecessors stance on fighting Israel, the Fars Agency reported.
While very little information was revealed regarding Iran’s decision to name Ghaani as the new commander of the Quds Force, Iranian sources suggest that he had been in line for years to take over the position should something happen to Soleimani.
The two generals often traveled together to Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq, with Ghaani assuming the role as his most trusted adviser.
Very little is expected to change under the new leadership of Ghaani, as he has been described as similar to Soleimani in both thought and decision-making.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.