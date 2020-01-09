BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – The White House media relations released an image on Wednesday showing U.S. President Donald Trump during the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) attack on the U.S. forces at the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Airbase in Iraq.
In the image released by the White House, President Trump can be seen sitting with several members of his cabinet in the war room, as they watched the IRGC missile strikes.
The U.S. President’s press office released a memo shortly after the IRGC’s attack on Tuesday evening, indicating that Trump would be releasing a statement the following morning.
In Trump’s statement the following morning, he vowed to impose new sanctions against Iran, while also pointing out that no U.S. forces were harmed during the IRGC attack.
The Iranian Army issued a statement on Thursday that warned the U.S. against launching any retaliatory attack against the Islamic Republic.
They vowed to delivery a ‘crushing’ response to any attack launched by the U.S. against the Iranian forces.
