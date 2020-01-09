President Trump is seen showing little expression with his arms crossed in the image

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – The White House media relations released an image on Wednesday showing U.S. President Donald Trump during the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) attack on the U.S. forces at the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Airbase in Iraq.

In the image released by the White House, President Trump can be seen sitting with several members of his cabinet in the war room, as they watched the IRGC missile strikes.

A photo from the Situation Room shows President Trump meeting with his security team Tuesday night after Iran launched missiles at Iraqi bases. Pictured around the table are White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, national security official Keith Kellogg, acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence, Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, chairman of the and Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, and Director of National Intelligence Joseph McGuire.

The U.S. President’s press office released a memo shortly after the IRGC’s attack on Tuesday evening, indicating that Trump would be  releasing a statement the following morning.

In Trump’s statement the following morning, he vowed to impose new sanctions against Iran, while also pointing out that no U.S. forces were harmed during the IRGC attack.

The Iranian Army issued a statement on Thursday that warned the U.S. against launching any retaliatory attack against the Islamic Republic.

They vowed to delivery a ‘crushing’ response to any attack launched by the U.S. against the Iranian forces.

