Once the governments and the social media battle it out and social media will be banned or limited in your area what will your life look like?

Are you addicted to the likes and views and need the constant fix of pseudo fandom or are you simply relying on the social giants to deliver your favorite mainstream and alternate news content to keep you informed?

You might either need a new hobby or quickly sign up for your favourite sites email lists or their other recommended alternative distribution methods!

If you’ve been paying attention you might have noticed the moves made by countries to reign in big techs corporate power when it comes to disseminating news or just to ensure that to getting a cut of the proceeds of ad revenue. It is changing the landscape.

In Facebook’s latest move to completely shut off news content from all users in Australia, the Aussies will find themselves in a position to answer the question, perhaps it’s a good thing or it’s the beginning of alternatives popping up in Australia, France et all.

Is this censorship or just business vs. government shenanigans that regular people are getting caught up or is it the beginning of something new?

I might take this opportunity to shamelessly plug (see the infobox at bottom of the article) our own contribution to the Federated and Decentralized Mastodon that gives you a “Twitter” without the possibility of getting cut off, although all nodes have different rules for their community so behave.

Chime in below in the comments section to let us know what you think all this will turn out!

