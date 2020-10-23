BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that there is no evidence of mercenaries participating in the battles in Karabakh, as he claimed that “Baku does not need foreign fighters.”
Regarding the presence of mercenaries on the Azerbaijani side of Karabakh , Aliyev said, “There is no evidence. So these rumors must end. Azerbaijan is fighting alone. We do not need foreign fighters. We have enough people, and our army has enough soldiers and officers.”
However, despite Aliyev’s denials, reports from militant-held areas in Syria and video footage of Arabic-speaking fighters in Karabakh have surfaced over the last three weeks, prompting many observers to accuse Baku of using mercenaries.
Previously, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad said that militants from Syria are being transferred to Karabakh, and that Turkey is using terrorists from Syria and other countries in this conflict. Both Baku and Ankara have denied these accusations.
The head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, said, according to available information, that mercenaries from international terrorist organizations fighting in the Middle East are actively being pushed into the conflict zone in Karabakh, and he stressed: “We are talking about hundreds and even thousands of extremists.”
On 27 September, armed clashes erupted on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and its adjacent areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two parties in nearly three decades.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.