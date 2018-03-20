BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan questioned USA’s role as an ally and partner of Turkey, speaking from Ankara on Tuesday.

“In one hand, you [US] tell Turkey that we are your strategic partners and on the other hand you cooperate with the terrorists. Here is the truth, if you are our strategic partner you have to respect to us and you walk with us. You tried to fool us,” Erdogan said to members of the Turkish parliament.

He went on to declare, “What kind of partnership is this? What kind of solidarity?”

On Sunday Turkish President claimed that Turkish Armed Forces and Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters have taken control of Afrin’s centre, while Turkey’s Olive Branch operation continues.

Source: Ruptly