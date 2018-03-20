Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 42nd Mukhtars Meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on December 20, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan questioned USA’s role as an ally and partner of Turkey, speaking from Ankara on Tuesday.

“In one hand, you [US] tell Turkey that we are your strategic partners and on the other hand you cooperate with the terrorists. Here is the truth, if you are our strategic partner you have to respect to us and you walk with us. You tried to fool us,” Erdogan said to members of the Turkish parliament.

He went on to declare, “What kind of partnership is this? What kind of solidarity?”

On Sunday Turkish President claimed that Turkish Armed Forces and Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters have taken control of Afrin’s centre, while Turkey’s Olive Branch operation continues.

Source: Ruptly

Share this article:
  • 130
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    130
    Shares
ALSO READ  Syrian Army prepares to storm strategic East Ghouta town - map
News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Discuss

8 Comments on "‘What kind of partnership is this?’ – Erdogan doubts US relations with Turkey"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
You can call me AL
Guest
You can call me AL
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Oh shut up Erdy, the no. of times you have switched sides ……I hope everyone gangs up against you.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/03/2018 19:24
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Yap. So do I.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/03/2018 21:28
Sertorius
Guest
Sertorius
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Be nice to Erdogan until Turkey leaves NATO and ends its alliance with the US… Afterwards do as you wish…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
21/03/2018 00:31
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

And Trump complains that Erdogan attacks his mercenaries and asks what solidarity is this. You have been trading oil and arms with IS and now this new skullduggery.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/03/2018 21:25
Richard
Guest
Richard
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The US has smarten up to your trickily, you are a reincarnation of Mussolini and Hitler together. The world have seen you in bed with ISIL and other head choppers. Stop dreaming of recreating the Ottoman Empire, its gone since 1918.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
20/03/2018 23:24
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
NecroIslamoLeftist
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Typical theatrical staging of Turkey opposing the United States from Merdogane. Merdogane is still the big allie of US, NATO (member), Israel and the West, he will never shell or fight the US troops nowhere, he will never send weapons, arms to palestinians in Israel as he is doing with syrian&turkistan terrorists (maybe he will send kebab sandwiches for humanitarian purpose LOL)(only Iran and Syria still sending weapons to palestinians). Turkey and the islamic ummah were always the allies for the jews and the protestants and will be always. They are all the followers of the materialistic sectarian ideologies, the… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
21/03/2018 00:43
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
NecroIslamoLeftist
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

See here Islam was always an allie for the Protestants and the Jews https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Protestantism_and_Islam

Evil religions

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
21/03/2018 00:53
Member
Regular
Commenter
Willing Conscience
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This is the sort of partnership that fools the world.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
21/03/2018 01:51