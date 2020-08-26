BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said in a statement on Wednesday, that what happened in southern Lebanon on Tuesday evening is a sensitive and important matter, noting that he will not comment on it at the present time.

In a speech that Nasrallah addressed to the wounded members of his organization and their families, stating that Israeli aircraft bombed sites belonging to Hezbollah:

“What happened in southern Lebanon yesterday is an important and sensitive matter for us, but I will not comment on it now, and I will leave that for some time later.”

According to the Lebanese Al-Manar channel, Nasrallah confirmed that “these (wounded) people who were always present in the area and answered the call and did not spare any effort.”

The Israeli army announced on Wednesday that Israeli aircraft bombed sites belonging to Hezbollah, after an attack from Lebanon towards its forces.

The army added, in a statement published by its spokesman Avichay Adraee, that its forces were not injured during the incident, indicating that the IDF forces fired dozens of light and smoke bombs in the area.

Adraee continued, “Military helicopters and another aircraft raided terrorist targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in response to the incident.”

He added that “Hezbollah reconnaissance sites were targeted in the border area.”

The Israeli army held the Lebanese government responsible for the events because they were launched from its territory, as he described it.

Earlier, the Israeli army announced a security event on the border with Lebanon, while it did not mention the details of this event, indicating that some axes were closed.

The Lebanese Al-Manar TV website had reported that Israel fired phosphorous shells at the borders of Lebanon.

They pointed out that the Israeli warplanes fired more than 20 incendiary phosphorous shells in the vicinity of the road between the towns of Mays al-Jabal and Hula and the vicinity of the town of Aitaroun and the Kfar Shouba hills in Lebanese territory.