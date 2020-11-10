BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev mocked Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a new video that was released after the Karabakh Accord was signed between the two countries.
During the live television broadcast, Aliyev relished in the fact that Pashinyan signed the Karabakh Accord agreement ‘unwillingly’.
Aliyev then mockingly asked the Armenian Prime Minister, “what happened, Pashinyan?”
The Azerbaijani President was jubilant after the Karabakh Accord agreement was announced, while Pashinyan faced heavy criticism and condemnation from Armenians, who believe he surrendered the region.
Previously, Aliyev vowed to not halt Azerbaijan’s military operations in Karabakh until the entire region is “liberated from Armenian occupation.”
However, following a series of advances inside the Karabakh region, Azerbaijan was able to use its leverage at the negotiations table to get an agreement that was favorable for Baku.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a new agreement to end the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Karabakh region.
The new accord was signed by Putin and his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, paving the way for the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces to Karabakh to ensure the peace agreement.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.