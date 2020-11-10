BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev mocked Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a new video that was released after the Karabakh Accord was signed between the two countries.

During the live television broadcast, Aliyev relished in the fact that Pashinyan signed the Karabakh Accord agreement ‘unwillingly’.

Aliyev then mockingly asked the Armenian Prime Minister, “what happened, Pashinyan?”

The Azerbaijani President was jubilant after the Karabakh Accord agreement was announced, while Pashinyan faced heavy criticism and condemnation from Armenians, who believe he surrendered the region.

Previously, Aliyev vowed to not halt Azerbaijan’s military operations in Karabakh until the entire region is “liberated from Armenian occupation.”

However, following a series of advances inside the Karabakh region, Azerbaijan was able to use its leverage at the negotiations table to get an agreement that was favorable for Baku.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a new agreement to end the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Karabakh region.

The new accord was signed by Putin and his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, paving the way for the deployment of Russian peacekeeping forces to Karabakh to ensure the peace agreement.