BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – Just a day after the Russian Reconciliation Center announced a ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate, both the Syrian military and jihadist rebels traded attacks near the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
According to reports from southeast Idlib, the militant forces began the day by firing guided missiles at a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) post in the town of Jarjanaz. The Syrian Army post was destroyed as a result of this missile strike.
In response to the militant attack, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) launched a couple airstrikes over the eastern region of Idlib, targeting areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed militants.
A source from the Syrian Army said sporadic artillery exchanges are also taking place; however, he did point out that the hostilities have significantly diminished since the ceasefire announcement.
The Syrian Army source added that the military will remain on high alert in the area, but they will not resume their offensive if the jihadists adhere to the cessation of hostilities agreement.
In the past, the Russian and Turkish armed forces have attempted to implement ceasefires in northwestern Syria; however, they have often ended with both warring parties trading offensives.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.