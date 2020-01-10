BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – Just a day after the Russian Reconciliation Center announced a ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate, both the Syrian military and jihadist rebels traded attacks near the key city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

According to reports from southeast Idlib, the militant forces began the day by firing guided missiles at a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) post in the town of Jarjanaz. The Syrian Army post was destroyed as a result of this missile strike.

In response to the militant attack, the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) launched a couple airstrikes over the eastern region of Idlib, targeting areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed militants.

A source from the Syrian Army said sporadic artillery exchanges are also taking place; however, he did point out that the hostilities have significantly diminished since the ceasefire announcement.

The Syrian Army source added that the military will remain on high alert in the area, but they will not resume their offensive if the jihadists adhere to the cessation of hostilities agreement.

In the past, the Russian and Turkish armed forces have attempted to implement ceasefires in northwestern Syria; however, they have often ended with both warring parties trading offensives.

