DAMASCUS, SYRIA (4:20 P.M) – Less than 24 hours from losing a Syrian fighter jet in the Occupied Golan Heights, the Syrian Army has expelled the Islamic State from several towns in the far western countryside of Daraa.

Spearheaded by the SAA’s elite Tiger Forces, the government troops have successfully recaptured Ayn Zakar and Abu Hatiteen towns; both located east of the recently-liberated Sayda town.

By advancing from the western flank of the enclave, the Syrian forces aim at squeezing the terror group in Tasil and Tal Jamou’ from two sides, thus forcing the extremist militants to retreat.

Yesterday, Israeli military shot down a Syrian fighter jet while pounding ISIS in this particular frontline. The pilot was tragically killed.

