BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – A member of the political bureau of the Ansarallah Movement Yemen, Fadl Abu Talib, warned that “if the Israeli enemy gets involved in any foolishness against the people of Yemen, the people will not hesitate to declare jihad for the sake of God against this enemy.”

Abu Talib said that the Ansarallah forces “will not hesitate to direct the harshest possible strikes to target very sensitive targets against the Israeli enemy entity.”

Regarding the Israeli statements to monitor the situation in Yemen, he said: “The statements of the Zionist war criminals have been repeated, which talk about Yemen as a threat to the Zionist entity. Therefore, we would like to recall here what Sayyed Abdul-Malek Badreddine Al-Houthi said, may God protect him, that our position regarding hostility to Israel as a usurper and hostile entity to our Islamic nation is a principled, humanitarian, ethical and religious commitment in which we meet with the free and honorable of our Islamic nation.”

He warned: “If the Israeli enemy gets involved in any folly against our people, our people will not hesitate to declare jihad for the sake of God against this enemy, just as we will not hesitate to direct the harshest possible blows to target very sensitive targets on the entity of the Israeli enemy.”

Abu Talib also commented on a report by the Haaretz newspaper, which stated that Israel will soon be able to use the military base that will be completed on the Yemeni island of Socotra.

“The two regimes, the Saudi and Emirati, are just tools for the Americans and the Israelis in the aggression against the Yemeni people, which was mainly aimed at achieving American and Israeli goals and ambitions. Therefore, Saudi Arabia and the UAE seek to find a foothold and direct control for Washington and Israel on Yemeni soil, especially the strategic Yemeni island of Socotra, which is occupied by the UAE, and its tool called the Transitional Council, where it operates with the UAE and the Zionist entity to establish Zionist military and intelligence bases.”

In the context of the military threat, the leader of the Ansarallah Movement added that they have “a bank of important targets in the countries of aggression, and this bank includes a list of strategic goals that are more sensitive and vital, and there is, thanks to God, the ability to strike these targets, and the matter depends on the leadership’s decision.”

Source: Fars News