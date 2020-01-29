BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Israeli Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett, stated that Israel should have sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, stressing that Israel will not recognize the Palestinian state under any circumstances after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the details of his plan for peace in the Middle East.

“Israeli sovereignty must be in all the lands of Judea and Samaria,” Bennett wrote in a tweet. “We will not allow recognition of the Palestinian state under any circumstances.”

Bennett emphasized that “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will announce the application of sovereignty over more lands,” and Israeli media outlets said that these lands include “the Jordan Valley and parts of the West Bank.”

The Israeli Minister of Defense has long opposed Palestinian statehood and his political party, the New Right, has made it a point to prevent this from happening.

