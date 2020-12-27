BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Ansarallah Movement (Houthis) recently commented on statements by the Israeli army spokesman that his country expects an Iranian attack from Yemen or Iraq, and that Tehran is developing drones and smart missiles in both countries capable of reaching Tel Aviv.

The deputy for security and defense affairs in the National Salvation Government formed by Ansarallah in Sanaa, Lieutenant General Jalal Al-Ruwaishan, said on Saturday, according to Al-Masirah TV, that “the Israeli enemy’s statements about Yemen aim to reassure the printout countries, nothing more.”

He stressed, “The leader of the revolution previously announced that we will strike sensitive targets in the enemy’s entity (Israel) in the event that he commits any foolishness against Yemen, and we have proven the worthiness of our military ability from 6 years until today.”

He continued, “We have been facing an aggression threatening our national security for 6 years, and we were able to withstand and be steadfast on land, sea and air.”

Al-Ruwaishan stated, “The Zionists have logistically supported the alliance since the beginning of the aggression, but now they are trying to find threats and justifications for the countries of the printed area so that they can advance to them militarily.”

He added: “the Israeli enemy began to move militarily in the region after the recent normalization with the Gulf states, including countries participating in the coalition,” considering that ” what they failed to accomplish within 6 years they will not be able to accomplish in a month, even in Biden state (US President-elect Joe Biden) ) “.

The Deputy Head of the Salvation Government for Defense and Security Affairs affirmed that “Sana’a supports the security of the Red Sea and freedom of maritime navigation,” warning the coalition that “if the Red Sea front flared up, the escalation would be great,” calling on him to “realize that.

“Iran may attack Israel from Iraq or from Yemen,” Israeli army spokesman Hiday Zilberman told the Elaph website, adding, “We have information that Iran is developing drones and smart missiles there that can reach Israel.”

Zilberman pointed out, “When the Israeli Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, warned Iran against launching any attack, he intended Iraq and Yemen, and when he spoke about the Second Countries Circle, the intention of the First Circle was Lebanon and Syria,” noting that “Iran had attacked Saudi Aramco facilities in September 2019, from Yemen, Iraq and Iran.”

On November 9, 2019, the leader of the Ansarallah group, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, vowed to deliver what he described as “cruel” blows to Israel if it carried out any “hostile action against Yemen”, against the backdrop of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations of Iran providing them with missiles.