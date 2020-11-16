BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his country failed in the last war in Karabakh, because it was fighting not only the Azerbaijani army, but also Turkish forces and mercenaries from the Middle East.

“In the July battles (in northeastern Armenia) it became clear that we are ready to go to war with the Azerbaijani army. But the main reason for our loss of the war with Azerbaijan is the participation of Turkey and terrorists,” Pashinyan said at a press conference today.

Pashinyan’s statements came during his press conference, which was reported by the Sputnik agency, during which he said:

“We have lost hundreds of recruits and we hope to find some of them alive. Yesterday, a wounded man was found, who was previously listed as dead.”

“The stage of exchanging prisoners with Azerbaijan will start after the stage of the exchange of deaths is completed,” Pashinyan added.

In the same context, Pashinyan considered it unrealistic to change the agreement on the ceasefire in the Karabakh region between the conflicting parties.

In this regard, Pashinyan said, “In fact, changing the articles of the agreement will be a step backward and will mean changing the military situation. This is unrealistic for all parties.”

Pashnyan concluded his press conference, saying that he is primarily responsible for the situation in the Karabakh region and the way things have turned out.